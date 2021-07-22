Previous
Flowering Duboisia plant by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1938

Flowering Duboisia plant

We got the Duboisia plant which is endemic to the South Burnett, they use this plant for few medical thing like eye drop and sea sickness pills. The plant can be bad when process and can damage the eye if come with contact when its in raw.
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia.
