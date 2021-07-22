Sign up
Photo 1938
Flowering Duboisia plant
We got the Duboisia plant which is endemic to the South Burnett, they use this plant for few medical thing like eye drop and sea sickness pills. The plant can be bad when process and can damage the eye if come with contact when its in raw.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
0
0
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
1938
photos
39
followers
97
following
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
whit
