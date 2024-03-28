Sign up
Photo 2345
A panda mosaic
Made this Panda f an old plates from the Op. shop
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
2351
photos
29
followers
77
following
644% complete
View this month »
2344
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A236E
Taken
28th March 2024 9:07am
Tags
black
,
white
,
animal
,
art
,
&
