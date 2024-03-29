Sign up
Photo 2345
Photo 2345
Dahlia flower
This one is flowering in my garden at the moment, Nice colour for Easter good Friday
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
0
0
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
2345
photos
28
followers
78
following
2338
2339
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
Views 1
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A236E
Taken
29th March 2024 11:45am
Tags
red
,
plant
,
flower
,
garden
