Previous
Photo 2396
Our visitor in the garden
This wallaby starts to feel safe around us so I can come a bit closer to take a photo of it...
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A236E
Taken
2nd September 2024 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australian
,
animal
,
garden
