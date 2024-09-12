Previous
The shape and colours that make me happy

This days I get lots of comfort from the colours (blue and white) and shape.
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
