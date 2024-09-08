Sign up
Photo 2399
Afternoon light
Passing this gum tree to see the lovely soft afternoon sun like that..
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Photo Details
Views
0
365
365
SM-A236E
SM-A236E
Taken
8th September 2024 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
plants
,
garden
