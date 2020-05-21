Sign up
Photo 1885
Tough Hike
Today I was back to hiking with my group after nine weeks in quarantine. I thought it was a very tough hike and my FitBit confirmed it as equivalent to 114 flights of stairs and 156 active minutes so I wasn't imagining it!
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
2250
photos
19
followers
27
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
21st May 2020 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hill
,
hike
