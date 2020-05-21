Previous
Tough Hike by kimmer50
Photo 1885

Tough Hike

Today I was back to hiking with my group after nine weeks in quarantine. I thought it was a very tough hike and my FitBit confirmed it as equivalent to 114 flights of stairs and 156 active minutes so I wasn't imagining it!
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Kim Capson

