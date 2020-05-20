Previous
Ground Cover and Friend Tree
Ground Cover and Friend Tree

A walk in a local garden today. I saw this spectacular ground cover and on the bottom left was what my grandson calls a friend tree. When a tree is leaning and another tree holds it up, it is certainly its friend!
20th May 2020

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
