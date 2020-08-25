Sign up
Photo 1981
80s Wig
Another shot of corn silk from yesterday. I'm pretty sure I have a wig that looks just like this!
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
Kim Capson
@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
2347
photos
19
followers
27
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
24th August 2020 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
corn
