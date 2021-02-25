Previous
Blustery Day by kimmer50
Blustery Day

It was really cold and windy on my walk today. Someone had built this driftwood shelter so I popped inside to check out the view.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year.
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
I so love this. :)
February 26th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great find
February 26th, 2021  
