Photo 2164
Blustery Day
It was really cold and windy on my walk today. Someone had built this driftwood shelter so I popped inside to check out the view.
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
Kim Capson
@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year. Although the COVID-19...
Tags
beach
,
waves
,
seaweed
,
driftwood
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
I so love this. :)
February 26th, 2021
bkb in the city
Great find
February 26th, 2021
