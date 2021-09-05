Previous
Downtown in the OC6 by kimmer50
Photo 2345

Downtown in the OC6

Finally back paddling in the 6-person outrigger canoe! It was pretty overcast but still great to be back downtown rather than staying up by the clubhouse.
Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year.
Islandgirl ace
Wow that’s a big canoe!
September 7th, 2021  
