Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2344
Perfection
A rose from my garden. The lady who planted all of the garden before we bought the house had such a good eye for colours and variety.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year. Although the COVID-19...
2711
photos
23
followers
32
following
642% complete
View this month »
2339
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
4th September 2021 7:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
rose
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close