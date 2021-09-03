Previous
Finger on the Lighthouse by kimmer50
Photo 2343

Finger on the Lighthouse

I took my grandson to see the lighthouse and he wanted me to take a picture of him with his finger on the top!
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Kim Capson

