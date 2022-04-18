Sign up
Photo 2564
Bigger Family Table
We got a bigger table for dining al fresco. Now that we have two grandsons our old table was too small. We also got a gazebo to keep the sun off the little guys.
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year ten! We're now finishing a second year of COVID-19 pandemic adaptations. I used to do a lot of travelling and that has...
2929
photos
21
followers
32
following
702% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
17th April 2022 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
