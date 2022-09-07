Previous
Next
Mascot in the Mountains by kimmer50
Photo 2700

Mascot in the Mountains

My hiking group met while racing in dragon boats and we call ourselves Dragonhikers. This is our mascot Thunder, on the balcony of our rental in Canmore.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year ten! We're now finishing a second year of COVID-19 pandemic adaptations. I used to do a lot of travelling and that has...
740% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise