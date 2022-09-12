Previous
Moraine Lake by kimmer50
Photo 2705

Moraine Lake

Final hiking day of or trip today...Moraine Lake...such beautiful colour in the water.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Kim Capson

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot. I trust you are enjoying your trip to Alberta
September 13th, 2022  
