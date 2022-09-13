Previous
Dragonhikers' Road Trip Finale by kimmer50
Dragonhikers' Road Trip Finale

My hiking group, Dragonhikers because we met racing in dragon boats, had our final day of our road trip to Alberta. A little Prosecco to celebrate and we're homeward bound tomorrow. It's been a fabulous week!
Kim Capson

@kimmer50
