Previous
Next
Off the Coast by kimmer50
Photo 2729

Off the Coast

An absolutely wonderful hike along the coast today! We saw numerous humpback whales, sea lions, and even a pod of about 20 dolphins! Sadly I only had my cellphone so no pictures of the sea life.
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year ten! We're now finishing a second year of COVID-19 pandemic adaptations. I used to do a lot of travelling and that has...
747% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise