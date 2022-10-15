Previous
Synchronized Dives by kimmer50
Photo 2733

Synchronized Dives

A wonderful day out on the water today for a whale watch tour. We didn't see too many orcas but there were a lot of humpbacks around.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Kim Capson

