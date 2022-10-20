Previous
Hike along the Coast by kimmer50
Hike along the Coast

A misty, foggy hike along the coast today. We didn't see sun but we saw lots of humpback whales!
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
bkb in the city
Beautiful seascape shot
October 21st, 2022  
