Outrigger Canoe View by kimmer50
Outrigger Canoe View

A beautiful landscape from the outrigger canoe today. Lots of seals on the rocks on either side. We were too far away to see if there were babies but it is "pupping" season so maybe!
My entry for "landscape-58".
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Peter ace
Beautifully captured scene Kim what a wonderful find:)
June 30th, 2023  
