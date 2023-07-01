Previous
Happy Canada Day! by kimmer50
Happy Canada Day!

My canoe club gives rides in our dragon boat and voyageur canoes on Canada Day. We have a lot of fun and the money is donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Kim Capson

