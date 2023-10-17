Previous
Worth Getting Up Early! by kimmer50
Photo 3078

Worth Getting Up Early!

Beautiful sunrise this morning! I don't see as many since I retired but with the time change the sun comes up just late enough these days for me to see it.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up. ...
843% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise