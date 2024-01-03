Previous
Next
Beach by kimmer50
Photo 3154

Beach

Filler - This was the beach near the place we stayed at New Year's.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
865% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter ace
Lovely tones and textures captured here Kim:)
January 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise