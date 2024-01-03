Sign up
Photo 3154
Beach
Filler - This was the beach near the place we stayed at New Year's.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
Peter
ace
Lovely tones and textures captured here Kim:)
January 13th, 2024
