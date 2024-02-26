Sign up
Photo 3206
Incoming!
Another picture from our trip to Heron Island. These are crested terns and I'd never seen them before so I felt pretty happy to add new birds to my list.
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
Peter
ace
Beautifully captured detail and movement Kim:)
March 3rd, 2024
