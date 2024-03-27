Sign up
Photo 3232
Mossy Tree Root
My entry for this week's 52 Week Challenge "Nature". A mossy tree root in my back yard.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
27th March 2024 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w13
