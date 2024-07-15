Sign up
Previous
Photo 3342
Beautiful Art
We saw this beautiful painting at the Calgary airport. It's by Keegan Starlight, a very talented artist from the TsuuT’ina nation near Calgary.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
Kim Capson
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
3340
3341
3342
Views
0
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
15th July 2024 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
