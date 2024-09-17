Previous
Perfect Rose by kimmer50
Photo 3406

Perfect Rose

I'm about to prune the roses so I wanted a final pic in case it doesn't go well! Many of our rose bushes are really overgrown as we had never had roses before moving here 12 years ago. This year we're going to prune them.
17th September 2024 17th Sep 24

Kim Capson

Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
