Coffee and a Good Book by kimmer50
Photo 3408

Coffee and a Good Book

My friends gave me gift certificates for driving us all on a hiking weekend away. I got some new coffee and a new book with the gift certificates. Looking forward to trying them out!
19th September 2024 19th Sep 24

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven!
