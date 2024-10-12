Previous
Comet Watch by kimmer50
Photo 3431

Comet Watch

I took my little grandsons out to see if we could catch a glimpse of the comet. No luck with the comet but they had fun checking out the city through their binoculars.
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Kim Capson

