Photo 879
Standing above the Crowd
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
0
0
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
1300
photos
64
followers
67
following
240% complete
View this month »
872
873
874
875
876
877
878
879
Latest from all albums
420
874
421
875
876
877
878
879
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
12th April 2020 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
nature
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
macro
,
colours
,
floral
,
still life
,
flora
