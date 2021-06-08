Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1000
Dandelion Clocks
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
1447
photos
80
followers
66
following
273% complete
View this month »
993
994
995
996
997
998
999
1000
Latest from all albums
446
995
996
997
998
447
999
1000
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
8th June 2021 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
blue
,
water
,
macro
,
dandelion
,
droplets
,
still-life
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close