Photo 1075
Oil & Water
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
365
Canon EOS 70D
25th April 2022 1:28pm
green
,
yellow
,
water
,
macro
,
colours
,
orange
,
abstract
Delwyn Barnett
ace
So effective and great colours.
April 28th, 2022
