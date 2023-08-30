Sign up
Previous
Photo 1170
Knotted.
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
1
1
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
1664
photos
73
followers
55
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
30th August 2023 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
macro
,
rust
,
knots
Diana
ace
Stunning focus and textures, gorgeous colour an detail.
August 30th, 2023
