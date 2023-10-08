Previous
Kereru by kipper1951
Kereru

Kereru decided to take a time out from racing through the bush.
Chris

@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
Dawn ace
Fabulous image Chris Fav
October 8th, 2023  
