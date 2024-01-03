Previous
Ornaments by kitkat365
4 / 365

Ornaments

Nellie in the spotlight. Another go at practicing, This time with my favourite ornaments and one of favourite mammals on earth.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Cathy 💫

@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bec ace
Cool disappearing trick and dark background against the glossy white.
January 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise