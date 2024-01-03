Sign up
Previous
4 / 365
Ornaments
Nellie in the spotlight. Another go at practicing, This time with my favourite ornaments and one of favourite mammals on earth.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
1
0
Cathy 💫
@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
4
photos
5
followers
7
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
3rd January 2024 7:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Bec
ace
Cool disappearing trick and dark background against the glossy white.
January 3rd, 2024
