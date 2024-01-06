Previous
Yummy an empty wrapper
7 / 365

Yummy an empty wrapper

Soon as I finished my peanut snack bar and placed it on the table she sneaked off quick with a waggy tail. This beagle loves playing with wrappers and making sure all crumbs are not being left behind.
6th January 2024

Cathy 💫

@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
