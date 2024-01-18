Follow me!

Sign up
I caught these 2 swans leaving one side of the river just as the sun started to set. Flying a very short distance to the safer side which was closer to a very small island. Guess they were getting ready for bedtime :)
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Cathy 💫
@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
4
1
365
iPhone 12 mini
10th January 2024 3:21pm
“landscape”
,
“river”
,
“swans”
Kay Hodges
ace
I love swans! Way to go capturing them!
January 18th, 2024
