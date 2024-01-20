Previous
The lonely lighthouse by kitkat365
19 / 365

The lonely lighthouse

Today I visited my favourite spot where I feel on top of the world
:-) It was bitter and very windy but so beautiful to breathe in the cold fresh air. I look forward to the day I will touch the lighthouse when it warms up and the tide is out.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Cathy 💫

@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
5% complete



Babs ace
How beautiful. A walk by the ocean is fabulous whatever the weather and a lighthouse too is a bonus. Fav
January 21st, 2024  
