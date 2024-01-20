Sign up
19 / 365
19 / 365
The lonely lighthouse
Today I visited my favourite spot where I feel on top of the world
:-) It was bitter and very windy but so beautiful to breathe in the cold fresh air. I look forward to the day I will touch the lighthouse when it warms up and the tide is out.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
1
1
Cathy 💫
@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
19
photos
16
followers
22
following
5% complete
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
20th January 2024 4:47pm
Tags
“ocean”
Babs
ace
How beautiful. A walk by the ocean is fabulous whatever the weather and a lighthouse too is a bonus. Fav
January 21st, 2024
