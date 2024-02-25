Previous
Happy holiday. by kitkat365
57 / 365

Happy holiday.

This amazing structure in Seville was built by the Mongolians. Also used in the film assassin’s creed. My son and his friend had a great holiday and so many great photos I’ve seen of a beautiful city. 🇪🇸
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Cathy 💫

@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
15% complete

