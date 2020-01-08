Previous
Looking up at Red Mountain by kiwichick
Looking up at Red Mountain

I took this the other day when I was testing out my camera that I thought was broken. It's the ski hill, taken from down town. When you ski that run you get lovely views of town.
8th January 2020

Lesley Chisholm

