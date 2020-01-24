Previous
Red Mountain Racers in the parade by kiwichick
Photo 3014

Red Mountain Racers in the parade

This weekend is Winter Carnival in town, and it's full of fun and festivities. Friday night has a parade down the main street, and in the background the street has been blocked off for a downtown Rail Jam.
Lesley Chisholm

