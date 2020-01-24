Sign up
Photo 3014
Red Mountain Racers in the parade
This weekend is Winter Carnival in town, and it's full of fun and festivities. Friday night has a parade down the main street, and in the background the street has been blocked off for a downtown Rail Jam.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
24th January 2020 7:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
