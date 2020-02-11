Sign up
Photo 3024
Pointe shoes
My daughter is home sick today. She's still happy to put her pointe shoes on and let me take a few photos.
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
11th February 2020 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
