Calvin and Hobbes by kiwichick
Calvin and Hobbes

As a kid I loved reading Calvin and Hobbes and I still have a stack of books back at home in NZ. My boys are just the same, and have read all the books we have here 5 times over.
Lesley Chisholm

ace
