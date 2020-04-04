Previous
The chick has grown by kiwinanna
The chick has grown

I watched this oystercatcher chick since it was a little fluff ball on legs. Pleased to see it has survived so well but not sure why its a different colour from the parents - it must still be in its juvenile colours.
4th April 2020

