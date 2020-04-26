Previous
Autumn in the vineyards by kiwinanna
Autumn in the vineyards

A rainy day so re-edited last year's Autumn colours. We would have been tripping around enjoying this year's Autumn if not for lockdown.

Level 3 on the way though that probably won't make much difference to us.
26th April 2020

Liana Bull

@kiwinanna
Liana Bull
