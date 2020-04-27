Previous
Don't burst your bubble by kiwinanna
Photo 2588

Don't burst your bubble

Well for this week's technique project, I have been playing with bubbles. Its an interesting technique as you never know what is going to emerge.

I thought this looked to be a good reminder for us not to burst our bubbles.

It seems that my phojo has gone into lockdown too. If anyone finds it please send it home.
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

Liana Bull

