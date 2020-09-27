Previous
Milky Way core by kiwinanna
Milky Way core

A different edit of my adventures under the dark skies. It has been a bit windy and stormy in NZ lately to be out and about with my camera so here is another image from last week.
27th September 2020

Liana Bull

@kiwinanna
Maggiemae ace
The wind at this time would be rocking your tripod! So good to see this result from then!
September 29th, 2020  
Liana Bull ace
@maggiemae I agree. We are still stuck in Christchurch waiting for the wind to die down before heading back up to Marlborough. Hopefully tomorrow....
September 29th, 2020  
