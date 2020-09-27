Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2653
Milky Way core
A different edit of my adventures under the dark skies. It has been a bit windy and stormy in NZ lately to be out and about with my camera so here is another image from last week.
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
2020 UPDATE YEAR 8 - HOW DID I GET THIS FAR? I took my first long break after 7 years in June/July/August - apparently I lost my...
Tags
milky way
,
dark skies
,
twizel
Maggiemae
ace
The wind at this time would be rocking your tripod! So good to see this result from then!
September 29th, 2020
Liana Bull
ace
@maggiemae
I agree. We are still stuck in Christchurch waiting for the wind to die down before heading back up to Marlborough. Hopefully tomorrow....
September 29th, 2020
