Photo 2686
Lifting fog
The promise of a sparkling sunny day after the fog lifts and the tide comes into the estuary.
I'm enjoying revisiting these archives for Flash of Red landscape week
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
Liana Bull
@kiwinanna
2020 UPDATE YEAR 8 - HOW DID I GET THIS FAR? I took my first long break after 7 years in June/July/August - apparently I lost my...
Tags
fog
,
landscape
,
sunrise
,
bw
,
estuary
,
for2021
Dianne
This is gorgeous.
February 6th, 2021
