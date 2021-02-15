Sign up
Photo 2695
She smiles with her eyes
A fun day spent with my granddaughter playing with the lensball. I love her smiley eyes.
I have been searching the archives for portraits for this week's flash of red.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
2020 UPDATE YEAR 8 - HOW DID I GET THIS FAR? I took my first long break after 7 years in June/July/August - apparently I lost my...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Taken
26th December 2018 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
smiles
,
bw
,
lensball
,
for2021
